Latur honours armed forces with ‘Tiranga Yatra’, celebrates success of ‘Operation Sindoor’

Latur, May 18 (PTI) A ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was held in Maharashtra’s Latur city on Sunday to honour the armed forces and celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Under the banner of ‘Samast Rashtrabhakt Laturkar’, the yatra began at 5 pm from the Mata Jagdamba temple at Ganjgolai and concluded at Gandhi Chowk.

Participants chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Hind’.

Citizens from across the city, including retired defence personnel and several local BJP leaders, joined the rally. PTI COR NR