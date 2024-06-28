Latur ITI professor making students do household chores, claims ABVP; seeks her suspension

Latur, Jun 28 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday sought the suspension of a professor of the Government Industrial Training Institute in Ausa in Latur for allegedly exploiting and harassing students.

The RSS-affiliated students' outfit submitted a memorandum to the resident deputy collector in which it claimed the professor used to make the students do household chores and clean toilets etc after giving them threats of low marks.

A video of students clearing garbage in a house, purportedly of the professor, went viral on social media.

"The students and parents have met the ITI principal, who did not help and was supporting the professor. We want strict action," ABVP leader Sushant Ekorge claimed.

Principal Indira Ranbhidkar said a memo was issued to the concerned professor after complaints were received from students and parents.

The professor has claimed she had called them to fix a light in her house, Ranbhidkar said, adding higher authorities will take action on the matter. PTI COR BNM