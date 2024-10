Latur, Oct 20 (PTI) A construction workers was beaten to death for refusing to give Rs 500 to a man and his two sons to buy alcohol in Latur, a police official said on Sunday.

Vazaar Ayub Shaikh was assaulted by Sajid, Aslam, and Avez Gadeswar near a lake at Azad Chowk on Friday, the Ausa police station official said.

The accused were arrested on Saturday and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM