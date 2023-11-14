Latur man stabs cousin to death suspecting him of affair with wife

Latur, Nov 14 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his cousin to death suspecting him of having an affair with his wife in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Shindalwadi village of Ausa tehsil on Sunday night, an official said.

The accused Balaji Subhash Rathod allegedly attacked his cousin Pradeep Papa Rathod (28) with a knife and stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot, he said.

The accused was accompanied by a friend, who was also involved in the attack. The duo are absconding, the official said.

The accused suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife, he said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI COR ARU