Latur may face water scarcity, prepare supply plans, minister tells officials

Latur, Mar 2 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode on Saturday asked officials in Latur to make plans for water supply amid the possibility of scarcity in summer.

Water storage in the dams in the region is low due to less rainfall during last year's monsoon, he said.

Water from Manjra project is reserved for drinking purposes for Latur city and the local civic body must make arrangements for adequate supply, he said.

"To overcome water scarcity in rural areas, the Zilla Parishad must prepare village-wise list of measures. No village must be deprived of water," Bansode told officials. PTI COR BNM