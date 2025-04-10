Latur mephedrone unit bust: Two accused from Mumbai, Thane remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Latur, Apr 10 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested from Mumbai and Mira Road in Thane district in connection with the DRI operation in which a mephedrone manufacturing unit was busted earlier this week in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Thursday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Mumbai raided the unit, located in hilly Rohina here, on Tuesday and recovered 11.36 kilograms of mephedrone (8.44 kg in dry form and 2.92 kg in liquid form) worth Rs 17 crore, as per police.

Dilawar Altaf Khan (32), who was held from Santacruz in the metropolis, and Wasim Sharat Shaikh (34), who was arrested from Mira Road in Thane, were produced in a court in Chakur this morning where Judge Vikas Waghmode remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

Seven people, including a police constable, have been arrested in the case so far. PTI COR BNM