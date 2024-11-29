Latur municipal body cracks down on plastic bags

Latur, Nov 29 (PTI) As much as 78 kg of banned polythene carry bags were seized in the city over the past three days and fine of Rs 71,900 was recovered, the Latur Municipal Corporation said on Friday.

The corporation has intensified its campaign against banned plastic items, it said in a statement.

Under the Union government's Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, plastic bags with a thickness of less than 120 microns are banned.

Additional municipal commissioner Devidas Jadhav urged citizens to switch to eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth or paper bags. He also appealed to traders and other city residents to deposit banned bags in their possession with the corporation to avoid penalties. PTI COR KRK