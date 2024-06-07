Latur officials help orphan get caste certificate for college scholarship

Latur, Jun 7 (PTI) A collegian who could not get scholarship for his studies due to lack of a caste certificate was helped by Latur officials who expedited the process for him to get one.

Jagdish Ranadive, a student of Dayanand College of Arts, was unable to apply for scholarship as he was unsure about his village details and, therefore, could not get a caste certificate, an official said.

"His parents had died earlier but he overcame strife to continue his studies. Once the college supervisor Dilip Nagarjole came to know about his predicament, he found out details of his village. An application was made for his Scheduled Caste certificate, and the process was expedited by Sub Divisional Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole," the official said. PTI COR BNM