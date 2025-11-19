Latur police arrest man for molesting minor girl, file chargesheet within 20 hours

Latur, Nov 19 (PTI) The Latur city police in Maharashtra arrested a man for allegedly harassing and molesting a minor girl and submitted a chargesheet in a court within 20 hours of receiving the complaint, a police official has said.

Police said accused Israil Kalim Pathan (27) allegedly illegally entered the girl’s house and molested her around 2.30 pm on Monday. After being alerted, a case was immediately registered at the Gandhi Chowk police station, the official said on Tuesday.

Under the direction of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, two teams were formed to track down Pathan, who had also reportedly been stalking the minor.

“Pathan was subsequently arrested and a chargesheet was presented before a court in just 20 hours,” the official added. PTI COR NR