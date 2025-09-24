Latur Police Employees' Society contributes Rs 1.11 lakh to CM Relief Fund

Latur, Sep 24 (PTI) Extending a helping hand to farmers hit by floods and heavy rains, the Latur District Police Officers and Employees Co-operative Credit Society on Wednesday donated a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Latur airport, said credit society officials.

Fadnavis visited Latur district to inspect flood-hit areas and interacted with farmers in Ujani village in Ausa tehsil.

The district in the Marathwada region has received heavy rainfall in the last few days, causing widespread flooding and damage to standing crops and houses. PTI COR RSY