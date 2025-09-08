Latur police invoke MCOCA against history-sheeter accused of serious crimes

Latur, Sep 8 (PTI) Latur police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against history-sheeter Ajinkya Nilkanth Mule and his gang, an official said on Monday.

On March 11 this year, Mule and his associates had alcohol at a bar on Ambajogai Road and had assaulted one Ajay Babasaheb Chinchole with a knife, iron cutter, rod, and a beer bottle after the latter refused to foot their bill, the official said.

"Chinchole was stripped and paraded on the road. Mule and his associates also stole Rs 2200 from him. An FIR was lodged the next day under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. Mule and others were arrested. A probe showed he has 25 cases against his name for armed robbery, preparation for dacoity, extortion, and unlawful gatherings armed with deadly weapons," the official said.

With permission from the Nanded Range Additional Director General of Police, Mule and his gang members were booked under MCOCA, the official said.

A 2,403-page charge sheet has been filed before the special MCOCA court in Latur under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, the official added. PTI COR BNM