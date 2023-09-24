Latur police trace 17-year-old girl ‘kidnapped’ 7 months ago, arrest man

Latur, Sep 24 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have traced a 17-year-old girl nearly 7 months after she was “kidnapped” and arrested the man she was living with, an official said on Sunday.

The teen went missing from Nilanga tehsil following which the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) on a complaint by her kin.

A team guided by Superintendent of Police Somay Munde recently tracked her down to Solapur district. She had “married” a man and was living with him, the official said.

The man has been arrested, he added. PTI COR NR