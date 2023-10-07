Latur: protesters suspend relay hunger strike after getting assurance on district hospital, other demands

Latur (Maha), Oct 7 (PTI) A relay hunger strike launched by the citizens' group `Majha Latur Parivar' here five days ago to press several demands including that of a district hospital was suspended on Saturday after political leaders and the administration promised to act within a month.

Several residents were participating in the hunger strike at Gandhi Chowk from Monday demanding, among other things, that a district hospital be started in the city, the plan to privatize the existing government-run super-specialty hospital be scrapped, and a soybean research centre and conservation and research centre for indigenous Devani cows be set up.

BJP MLA and former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar met the protesters on Saturday, while Maharashtra agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde also spoke to them on mobile phone and promised that a meeting will be held to look into their demands within a week.

Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge also said that efforts were underway to resolve these issues. PTI COR KRK