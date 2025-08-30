Latur residents report loud sound, ground vibrations; no seismic activity recorded, say officials

Latur, Aug 30 (PTI) Residents of Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday reported hearing a loud sound followed by mild ground vibrations between 1:45pm and 2pm.

The Latur District Disaster Management Authority, however, refuted speculation of an earthquake, adding no seismic activity was recorded in the region during the day.

The Latur District Disaster Management Authority's clarification came following the National Center for Seismology (NCS), New Delhi's confirmation, after analysis of seismic data of the past three hours, that no earthquake activity was recorded in or around Latur, an official said.

The DDMA asked citizens to remain calm and not believe in or spread rumors.

"While such unusual sounds or vibrations can sometimes occur due to non-seismic reasons, there was no seismic event recorded on Saturday," the official said. PTI COR BNM