Latur: Rs 4.29 cr plan finalised to tackle water scarcity

Latur, Dec 7 (PTI) A Rs 4.29 crore action plan has been finalised to tackle water woes in 218 villages and 125 hamlets in Latur, a rural water supply department official said on Thursday.

He also said a proposal to acquire eight wells in five villages to overcome water scarcity has been sent to the tehsil offices for approval.

The official said 190 out of 928 schemes under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission have been completed in Latur district.

Under the mission, piped tap water is being supplied to rural households. PTI COR BNM BNM