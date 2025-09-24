Latur shelter home uses art on walls to inspire young learners

Latur, Sep 24 (PTI) In a bid to ignite a love for learning among underprivileged children, the walls of a shelter home in Maharashtra's Latur district have been transformed into vibrant storytellers.

The walls have become like a canvas of knowledge, covering a wide range of subjects -- Marathi alphabets, English grammar and vocabulary, mathematical applications, the solar system, alongside maps of Maharashtra and India and parts of the human body, the shelter home's founder said on Tuesday.

Various environmental themes, animals and birds have also been vividly illustrated at 'Majha Ghar', an ashram run by Manus Pratishthan at Budhoda-Wangjewadi in the district, he said.

Cultural knowledge, too, has been woven in, with musical instruments like tabla, harmonium, dholki, and veena painted on the walls to connect children with India's rich artistic heritage, said Sharad Zare, who runs the ashram with his wife.

The walls have transformed into interactive guides, sparking curiosity and strengthening learning. Students now, without teachers, engage more deeply with their lessons, he claimed.

Last year, the children made decorative lanterns, herbal powders, and earthen lamps for Diwali. Their sales earned around Rs 2 lakh, which the students themselves invested into painting and decorating the 'Majha Ghar' walls, Zare said.

"What emerged is nothing short of magical - walls filled with learning resources, art, and knowledge that now speak to the children every day," he added. PTI COR GK