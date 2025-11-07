Latur store owner booked for selling medicines without doctor's prescription

Latur, Nov 7 (PTI) The owner of a medical store at Gandhi Chowk in Latur was booked for allegedly selling sedative tablets and injection syringes without a doctor's prescription, a police official said on Friday.

The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Sameer Singh Salve after a tip off was received about a man sitting in a car near the old railway station parking area consuming intoxicants.

"We seized Tapentadol tablets, a Schedule H1 drug that cannot be sold without prescription along with strips of sedative pills, injection syringes, Viagra tablets etc. The man admitted he had been purchasing these drugs without prescription for the past three months from a medical store, the owner of which was booked," the official said. PTI COR BNM