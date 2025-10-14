Latur temple donates Rs 25 lakh to CM Relief Fund for flood victims in Maharashtra

Latur, Oct 14 (PTI) A temple in Latur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for providing assistance to people affected by the recent floods and rains in parts of the state.

The administration of Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Temple in Latur handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh for submission to the CMRF.

The cheque was handed over to Latur district collector Varsha Thakur Ghughe by Shri Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Devasthan's senior trustee Vikram Gojamgunde and administrator Sachin Jambutkar on behalf of the temple.

Widespread damage was reported to farmlands, crops, and homes following heavy rains in the Marathwada region, including Latur district, in August and September.

The collector lauded the temple's consistent commitment to social causes and urged other social organizations and religious trusts in the district to emulate its example. PTI COR RSY