Latur woman dies by suicide; father-in-law held, search on for husband

Latur (Maharashtra), Dec 17 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by her husband in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said.

The incident occurred in Varvanti village on December 12, they said, adding the victim's father-in-law has been arrested while a search was on for her husband.

The woman got married in May 2023. After a year of marriage, her husband began suspecting her character. He allegedly subjected her to repeated verbal abuse, mental torture and physical assault, an official from the MIDC police station said on Tuesday.

On December 12, the victim apparently found some chat messages on her husband's mobile phone, indicating his communication with another woman.

When she confronted him, he allegedly dismissed her concerns and assaulted her again, the official said.

The victim then informed her father, who rushed to the couple's house and attempted to counsel both sides, but in vain.

Later, the victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her husband's house, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's father, the police registered a case on December 13 against her husband and father-in-law, the official added. PTI COR GK