Latur ZP declares reservation details for 59 seats ahead of polls

Latur: The Latur Zilla Parishad has announced the reservation details for 59 seats ahead of the upcoming elections, with 30 seats allotted to women.

The distribution includes 12 seats for Scheduled Castes (SC), 2 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 15 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 30 for the Open category, according to an official release issued on Monday.

Separately, a draw for the reservation of posts for all Panchayat Samiti chairpersons and ZP members was conducted at the collector's office.