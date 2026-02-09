Latur ZP polls: Cong emerges largest party, BJP sees drop in seats; minister says NCP 'kingmaker'

Latur, Feb 9 (PTI) The Mahayuti is set to retain power in Latur Zilla Parishad, though main constituent BJP saw a drop in seats, while the opposition Congress bettered its performance and took centre stage as the largest party, an official said.

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am on Monday. The Election Commission has not shared any official update so far on the results.

In the 59-member Latur ZP, the BJP has won 18 seats, down from 35 in the previous edition. The Congress' tally rose from 15 in the previous edition to 23, the official said.

The NCP has won 12 seats, while the Shiv Sena and MNS made their debut in the Latur ZP by winning one seat each.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) also got one seat each, the official said. Two independents have also won, he added.

State minister and NCP leader Babasaheb Patil told PTI his party had emerged as the "kingmaker" in Latur ZP.

"We will discuss with Deputy Chief Minister Suntera Pawar and state unit president Sunil Tatkare on a decision about representation for the party with the BJP," Patil, MLA from Ahmedpur here, said. PTI COR BNM