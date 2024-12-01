Latur ZP school teacher held for sexually assaulting, stalking minor girls

Latur, Dec 1 (PTI) A Zilla Parishad school teacher was arrested in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly sexually assaulting, harassing and stalking minor girls, a police official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The case was registered on Friday and Anna Srirang Narsinge was held a day later, the official added.

He was attached to the ZP school in Harangul (Khurd) and was a former in charge headmaster before being removed from that post due to complaints, the MIDC police station official said.

"He is accused of inappropriately touching girl students and also telling them I love you etc. He allegedly made 16 girls massage his feet and hands. These incidents have taken place since 2021. He also threatened to withhold marks if they narrated their ordeal to anyone. After the girls complained to authorities, a probe was initiated by the ZP," the official informed.

Advertisment

On the complaint of Block Education Officer Nivrutti Jadhav, he was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 75(2), 75 (3), 78 (2), 79 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual assault, sexual harassment, stalking and other offences, the official said. PTI COR BNM