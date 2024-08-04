Latur ZP starts initiative for early identification of children with development disorders

Latur, Aug 4 (PTI) The Latur Zilla Parishad has started the 'Umang on Wheels' initiative under which a mobile unit that incorporates specialised therapy services will visit anganwadis in the district to identify development disorders among children and provide prompt intervention, an official said on Sunday.

The Monobus Mobile Clinic and Therapy Centre for Neurological Disorders and Therapy is a joint initiative of the ZP and Umang Rehabilitation Centre, he added.

"It will cater to children in the 2-6 age group and will provide neurological check ups. The aim is to bring about early identification of autistic children at the village level so that treatment can be started promptly. We have reached 50 centres, resulting in 250 children getting autism-specific interventions and 150 receiving treatment for neurological disorders," he said.

The initiative, which is a brainchild of ZP chief executive officer Anmol Sagar, will provide services like speech, behavioural and occupational therapies as well as physiotherapy, the official added. PTI COR BNM