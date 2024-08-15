Launch crusade to check environmental pollution, Punjab CM Mann asks people on I-Day

Jalandhar, Aug 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave a clarion to people for launching a crusade to check environmental pollution and preserve natural resources.

"We have to launch a mass movement for safeguarding our environment so that it can be saved for our coming generations," said Mann.

The state government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause and Punjab will soon be a clean, green and pollution free state, he asserted delivering his speech on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag.

Mann recalled the immense contribution of Punjabis in the national freedom struggle.

The chief minister said the Punjabis have also played a vanguard role in preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country in the post-independence era as well.

He said the hard working and resilient farmers of the state acted as a pivot for heralding an era of green revolution, thereby making the country self-sufficient in food production.

The Punjabi farmers had to pay a heavy price for it by over exploitation of natural resources of the state in terms of water and fertile soil, said an official release quoting Mann.

Due to Punjabi food growers, the country is today exporting grains to other countries in sharp contrast to early 1960s when we were dependent for grains on other countries, he said.

He asserted that the country can progress only if Punjab is prosperous and on the path of development.

Checking environmental pollution is a serious challenge these days and all the Punjabis should play a proactive role in it, he said.

Now the time has come when we must imbibe the teachings of 'Gurbani' in our lives for restoring the pristine glory of the state by resolving to save the environment of the state, said Mann.

The chief minister also said the state government has launched a crackdown against menace of drugs by adopting a zero tolerance policy against it.

He said that so far 14,381 drug peddlers have been put behind the bars and 10,393 FIRs have been launched against them, adding that properties worth Rs 173 crore belonging to 379 drug smugglers have been confiscated and more are in process.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that the conviction rate against drug peddlers is 83 per cent, he said.

Mann said his government has laid special focus on rejuvenation of the canal water system in the state and added when his government had assumed charge only 21 per cent canal water was being used in the state for irrigation purposes.

It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that today 72 per cent of the canal water is being used for irrigation purposes, he said.

The chief minister said due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the Mohali International Airport has already been named after legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Apart from it, a 35-feet statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will be installed at the road leading to the airport on coming September 28, he added.

Mann said the state government has already sent a resolution to request the Government of India to name the upcoming International Airport at the Indian Air Force Station Halwara, Ludhiana, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

Earlier, the chief minister took a salute during a march past by the contingents of the CRPF, Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, NCC, led by the parade Commander and IPS officer Vaibhav Chaudhary.

On the occasion, seven tableaus showcasing contribution of the Border Security Force (BSF), 'School of Eminence', achievements in power sector, 'aam aadmi clinics', 'Rangla Punjab' and 'CM Di Yogshala' also graced the event. PTI CHS AS AS