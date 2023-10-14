Launch of India-Lanka ferry service truly big step: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The launch of a passenger ferry service from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai, near Jaffna, in Sri Lanka is a "truly big step" for boosting people-to-people ties between the two countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Advertisment

In his remarks at a virtual ceremony on the launch of the ferry service, Jaishankar said New Delhi has a "generous and far-sighted approach" to its proximate nations, with a focus on connectivity, cooperation and contacts.

"In future, we are looking at grid connection, pipeline and economic corridor. And of course, support for all in Sri Lanka to live in equal dignity and equal rights," he said.

The ferry service was launched in line with an announcement made by the leaders of the two countries in July. The high-speed ferry being operated by the Shipping Corporation of India has a capacity of 150 passengers.

Advertisment

The distance of about 60 nautical miles (110 km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai will be covered in approximately three hours and a half, depending on sea conditions, according to officials.

In its inaugural voyage, vessel Cheriyapani travelled with 50 passengers to Sri Lanka and will return to India by the evening with passengers from the island nation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India and Sri Lanka will continue to work towards the commencement of ferry services between other ports, including the traditional route between Rameswaram and Talaimannar.

Advertisment

The reference by Jaishankar about India's support for all in Sri Lanka to live with equal dignity and equal rights came amid India's consistent push for the fulfilment of the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment that provides for devolution of power to it. The 13th Amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

The MEA said enhancing direct connectivity with Sri Lanka's Northern Province complements India's other ongoing development initiatives in the region. Northern Province is largely dominated by the Tamil community.

Advertisment

"This (ferry service) is a truly big step for people-to-people contacts between India and Sri Lanka. And it was so recognised by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President Ranil Wickremesinghe," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister said Prime Minister Modi "thinks big but always thinks practical".

"This is a prime minister who thinks big but always thinks practical. His concern for the interest of Tamil Nadu is well known. We saw that last year in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Now we see it in this Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka ferry as well," he said.

Advertisment

In his remarks, Jaishankar also highlighted India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and its focus on boosting connectivity and cooperation with the neighbouring countries.

"And that is exactly what we are seeking to do through this ferry. This is already visible in the Chennai-Jaffna flights that Prime Minister Modi has sanctioned," he said.

"Such steps are a natural decision by a prime minister who has Tamil Nadu so close to his heart and who has taken so much interest in the welfare of all in Sri Lanka," he said.

Advertisment

"After all, who can forget that Prime Minister Modiji was the first Indian prime minister ever to visit Jaffna. This commitment is also seen in the support for housing projects, cultural centres and hospitals in Sri Lanka," Jaishankar said.

He also referred to India's policy of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and noted that the country has again been active in ensuring maritime security and safety as also in disaster response and environment security.

"This ferry is an important people-to-people connect through the maritime domain. It also underlines the assistance we have provided for the smooth functioning of the Kankesanthurai harbour," the external affairs minister said.

He also highlighted India's focus on ease of living or how to make life easier for a common citizen.

"And it is these steps -- a ferry today, an air connection before, smoother visas, more tourism -- that really matter," he said.

"And finally, there is the easier-to-do business commitment of the Modi government. The ferry will directly facilitate cargo services, as you all heard, and particularly help small businesses. Its benefits will reach those who otherwise may be left behind," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister paid a visit to Sri Lanka this week and returned from the island nation on Thursday.

The MEA said India's efforts to start the ferry service are in line with New Delhi's priority to enhance connectivity with neighbours and in the wider Indian Ocean Region.

"A direct passenger ferry between Sri Lanka and India will provide an efficient and cost-effective means of travel for the people of the two countries, boost tourism and trade links and strengthen people-to-people ties," it said.

The MEA said the ferry service will also enhance the economic activity around the two ports and invigorate local economies.

The direct air connectivity between Chennai and Jaffna was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but was resumed in December last year. PTI MPB RC