Launch of J’khand govt’s ambitious Sarathi Yojana postponed

Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) The launch of Jharkhand government's Mukhya Mantri Sarathi Yojana (MMSY), a block-level skill development programme, has been postponed, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The scheme was earlier scheduled to be flagged off by the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the occasion of world youth skills day on Saturday at a function in Ranchi.

"The launch of Mukhya Mantri Sarathi Yojana has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," as per an official communication.

Now, it will be launched later, the official said.

Advertisment

Under the scheme, youths will be provided training in various skilling programmes such as tailoring, sewing and carpentering in a bid to link them to employment and self-employment, the official said.

If any of the trainees did not get a job after three months of training, an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 to boys and Rs 1,500 to girls or physically challenged trainees will be given till the end of the first year through direct benefit transfer (DBT), an official release said. Non-residential trainees will also be provided with an allowance of Rs 1000, it said.

The eligibility for the scheme has been divided into two categories - general and reserved. Under the general category, youths in the age group of 18-35 will be provided skill training, while the upper age limit for the reserved category will be 50 years, the release said.

The Labour Department’s MMSY is part of the Jharkhand Skill Mission. This scheme will take the skill mission to the block level. The scheme will be launched in 80 blocks of the state in the first phase in 2023-24. PTI SAN 3/8/2022 RG