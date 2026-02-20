Launch of VVP-II from Cachar testament of Barak Valley's national importance: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Centre and his government have undertaken several initiatives for development of the Barak Valley, and launch of the Vibrant Village Programme-II from Cachar is testament of the region's importance in the national landscape.

A region which was “once neglected”, now stands as an important area in Assam's development perspective and in the national Act East vision, Sarma said in a post on X.

''Today, as Adarniya @AmitShah ji is set to launch the nationwide Vibrant Village Programme-II from Cachar, it shows the region's importance in the national landscape,'' he said.

''We have placed great thrust in developing the region, and a host of initiatives are being implemented in this regard including reducing the distance between Guwahati and Silchar to just 5 hours via the upcoming Expressway. Our Double Engine Govt stands committed to do more and ensure the equitable development of both Barak and Brahmaputra valleys,'' Sarma said.

The Barak Valley comprises the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi. PTI DG RBT