Laura E Williams assumes role as US Consul General in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI) The United States Consulate General in Hyderabad on Thursday announced that Laura E Williams has assumed charge as the new US Consul General.

A distinguished career member of the US Senior Foreign Service, Williams brings extensive experience in diplomacy, technology, and innovation to her new role, a press release said.

“I am honored to serve as the US Consul General in Hyderabad,” Williams said, adding, “I look forward to strengthening the US-India partnership across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. I am committed to building on our strong foundation of collaboration and the growing people-to-people ties that drive growth and shared prosperity.” Prior to this, she served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services at the US Department of State, where she oversaw the suite of information technology platforms that connect diplomats in Washington and at US embassies across the globe.

Her overseas assignments include postings at US embassies in Nicosia, Algiers, Rome, and Mexico City, the release added.

The Consulate said it welcomes Williams and looks forward to further deepening the US-India relationship under her leadership in the region.