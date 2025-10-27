'Lavni' performance at NCP office unfortunate and painful, says Sule

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday slammed the rival NCP over a 'lavni' performance at the Ajit Pawar-led faction's Nagpur office, a video of which went viral on social media.

It is unfortunate and painful, she said.

"The party was founded by Sharad Pawar through hard work and commitment. Lakhs of people voted for the party. Was the party taken away from Sharad Pawar for this," Sule asked.

The Nationalist Congress Party split in 2023 after Ajit Pawar joined the then Eknath Shinde government. His faction later got the NCP name and 'clock' symbol, while the one head by Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP).

"We are a political party meant to serve people. Today farmers lives have been destroyed. This is not the culture of any political party," she said.

Sule said NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar is taking stock of the situation ahead of local body polls by meeting party functionaries.

There is constant communication with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and the strategy for the local body polls will be clear in a week's time, she added.

The NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Local polls are for workers and decisions regarding alliance will be taken be taken based on their views, the Baramati MP said. PTI MR BNM