Law an instrument of justice not a tool for oppression, says Chhattisgarh HC chief justice

Raipur, Sept 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh High Court chief justice Ramesh Sinha on Sunday said judicial officers are custodians of public trust, noting law should be used as an instrument of justice and not as a tool for oppression.

Addressing the inaugural session of the divisional judicial seminar of judicial officers, organised by the Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy in Raipur, the CJ said common people expect unbiased and expeditious justice from the judiciary.

The chief justice raised concerns about the delay tactics being played with interlocutory applications in civil trials and hesitation by judicial officers to make bold decisions.

"I urge all judicial officers to carry out their judicial duties boldly and judiciously and to ensure that law should not be used as a tool for oppression but as an instrument of justice," Chief Justice Sinha said.

He assured judicial officers of the high court's support in the pursuit of justice.

"What is that a common man expects from the judiciary? He wants justice - unbiased and expeditious. To meet such expectations, A judge, akin to Caesar's wife, must remain above suspicion, guided by steady conscience, while discharging his duties with integrity and intellectual honesty," CJ Sinha said.

He emphasised the crucial role of judicial officers as custodians of public trust and their obligation to deliver unbiased and prompt justice.

The chief justice also stressed the dynamic nature of law, coupled with the evolving challenges faced by society, which necessitates continuous learning and adaptation, a government release stated.

The chief justice highlighted the complex issue of implementation of provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act for rape victims, wherein despite existent legal provisions if a victim is compelled to approach the HC, it indicates a gap in the practical application of law.

He pointed to the need for interactive learning experiences and a deeper understanding of legal provisions to address such sensitive cases effectively.

The chief justice also highlighted the importance of understanding Artificial Intelligence (AI), technological advancement, and forensic evidence in the modern justice system.

Quoting the renowned jurist Nani Palkhivala, CJ Sinha said the law cannot afford to stay static while society advances.

As many as 111 judicial officers from four civil districts - Raipur, Baloda Bazar, Mahasamund, and Dhamtari attended the seminar.