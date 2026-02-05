Law and order foremost priority of new Manipur govt: Guv

Imphal, Feb 5 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday said law and order remains the foremost priority of the newly formed government, and recovery of illegal arms was central to restoring normalcy in the northeastern state.

Bhalla also said 7,313 arms, 83,512 rounds of ammunition and 5,195 explosives have been recovered in the state since the ethnic violence erupted in May, 2023.

Addressing the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, the governor said, “as this legislature assembles for the first session of the year, it offers a moment to proceed with major purpose and shared resolve”.

BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, leading to the imposition of President's Rule.

"The path ahead calls for understanding, cooperation and collective support of all as we work together to restore harmony and advance shared prosperity," he said.

"The maintenance of law and order remains the foremost priority of the government and coordinated efforts of central and state governments, security forces, civil administration and community institutions have enabled Manipur to move steathily towards peace and stability," Bhalla said.

He said intelligence-led operations, area dominations, and coordinated cordon search activities across vulnerable districts led to marked improvement in the overall law and order situation in the state.

A unified security architecture has been reinforced through regular coordination, Bhalla said.

"A total of 272 companies of CAPF supported by state police, Assam Rifles and army units have been deployed to secure vulnerable areas, vital installations, highways and farming zones. Joint mobile teams, special operation groups, and anti-extortion units have been establised across districts to counter criminal activities and restore public confidence," the governor said.

"The recovery of illegal arms remains central to restoring normalcy. So far, 7,313 arms, 83,512 rounds of ammunition, 5,195 explosives have been recovered. Voluntary surrender of 1,078 arms during early 2025 reflects growing public trust in the peace process," Bhalla said.

He added that 548 bunkers have been dismantled, and over 924 extortion-related arrests were made since May, 2023. PTI CORR RBT