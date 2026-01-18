Law and order foundation of Punjab's development, says Governor Kataria, calls for more vigilance

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday asserted that law and order is the biggest foundation of the state's development, even as the government parried opposition's charges over brazen shootings and extortion calls.

The governor said murders are becoming commonplace in the state.

"I had earlier made a statement on the law and order issue. In fact, a firing incident takes place somewhere in Punjab almost every day. It is a challenge for us.

"We spoke to the state government. But even now, we feel that we need to be more vigilant. Punjab's law and order is the biggest foundation of the state's development," Kataria said.

The governor was replying to reporters' queries on the sidelines of an event in Moga district.

The Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal have been attacking the Bhagwant Mann government over law and order, claiming that it has "collapsed" and that the general public, especially businessmen, no longer feels safe.

Earlier in the day, a state BJP delegation met Kataria in Chandigarh and expressed concern over the same matter "Every day, murders are taking place and bullets are being fired. Punjab is becoming a haven for gangsters," Punjab BJP leader Subhash Sharma alleged.

He said the delegation urged Kataria to summon the Punjab DGP and ask him about steps to bring the situation under control.