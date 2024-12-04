Law and order has broken down in Punjab: Oppn over attack on Badal

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Opposition parties on Wednesday condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple and alleged that law and order has broken down in Punjab, with SAD demanding the resignation of the chief minister.

A man, identified by police as Narain Singh Chaura, opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday but missed the target as he was overpowered.

Badal (62) is undergoing religious punishment announced by the Akal Takht. Holding a spear in one hand and dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform, the SAD leader sat at the entrance of the Golden Temple where the incident took place.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, who is also undergoing religious punishment, strongly condemned the incident.

"We have been saying conspiracies are going on to finish the Akali leadership. The entire conspiracy needs to be unearthed," Cheema said.

"For Punjab, this is a big incident. Where are we pushing the state?... It is a 100 per cent failure of law and order. The chief minister should resign," he told reporters in Amritsar.

"The attacker was caught from the spot. I thank the security personnel for acting swiftly," he said, and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Replying to a question, Cheema said if the accused had been roaming around the area since Tuesday, then what were the police waiting for. "I want to ask the Punjab DGP too. Someone will have to be held accountable." However, Punjab minister and AAP state president Aman Arora denied there was any intelligence failure or other lapse.

Arora said the incident is highly condemnable, but added due to alertness of the Punjab Police, an untoward incident was averted.

"It is not an intelligence failure. Rather, it is alertness of Punjab Police which prevented (an untoward incident). You can call it success of the intelligence and Punjab Police," said Arora.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also strongly condemned the incident. Referring to the accused, he said, "No Sikh can commit such cowardly act. A true Sikh can never do such an act." Jakhar lauded the promptness of the security personnel in nabbing the attacker.

"But their bravery cannot put curtain on the situation prevailing in Punjab. Gangsters, mafia and terror elements have raised their head in Punjab during the past two-and-a-half years, which should be a matter of concern for all," said Jakhar slamming the AAP dispensation.

He also demanded an impartial probe into the incident.

BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also condemned the attack on Badal.

Referring to Chaura, SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana said the accused was seen on Tuesday too in the same area.

"What were the government agencies doing," Romana asked.

He said that the attack on Badal is a cowardly act. "The purpose is to finish Sikh leadership. Another purpose seems to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab".

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the incident, saying if Sukhbir Badal can be shot at then anybody can be harmed.

Warring said law and order in Punjab has broken down. "I hold the Punjab government responsible for the incident." Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said accused Chaura has once been a dreaded militant. Coming to the Golden Temple with illegal weapons by him leaves a big question mark on security, Randhawa said.

There should be a judicial or CBI inquiry into the incident, he said.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, while condemning the incident, said that Chaura is the same person who was named the mastermind of the 2004 Burail jailbreak in Chandigarh.

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in a terror attack in 1995, said whenever he raises some issues about once hardcore militants he is targeted by some opponents.

"What I have been telling is that the mindset of such persons doesn't change even when they are released," said Bittu about Chaura, while suggesting that the Akali leadership should rethink the demands they have made in the past seeking release of people like Balwant Singh Rajoana.

Rajoana is a death row convict in the assassination case of Beant Singh.

Bittu also said that several years ago, a senior Punjab Police officer had asked him to stay cautious as Chaura had then allegedly planned to eliminate him (Bittu).

BJP leader Amarinder Singh expressed relief that Badal was safe and the bullet did not hit him.

Amarinder Singh, in a statement, pointed out that Badal had sought forgiveness from the Akal Takht and was undergoing the punishment pronounced on him.

He said those behind the attack on the Akali leader had violated the "Sikh Maryada".

He further said that Punjab has already suffered a lot in 1980s and 1990s during the militancy period and it cannot afford another dark era.

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the incident, saying "the attack on Sukhbir Badal outside Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, is deeply unfortunate and unequivocally condemnable. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Such incidents undermine the very fabric of our democratic values and societal harmony".

"The incident is a stark reminder of the need for responsible discourse and vigilance in Punjab. It is imperative that we, as a society, reflect on the underlying causes and ensure that our responses are measured and constructive," he said.

Bajwa said this incident should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders -- political leaders, social organizations, and the public -- to come together and foster an environment of dialogue and peace.

"We must collectively work towards ensuring that Punjab remains a land of mutual respect, understanding, and tranquillity, in keeping with its rich heritage," he said in a statement.

Haryana minister Anil Vij described the Amritsar incident a "serious matter" and said Punjab Police should ascertain the motive of the attacker. PTI SUN VSD KVK KVK