Law and order has 'collapsed' in Punjab: BJP's Jakhar after meeting governor

Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) There is an "atmosphere of fear" in Punjab as the law and order has "collapsed", BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Monday after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan here.

Jakhar highlighted the attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, the death of a man after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Bathinda, and four fatalities in a firing incident between two groups in Batala.

Speaking to the media after meeting the governor, Jakhar said there was an "atmosphere of fear" in Punjab.

"See in Ludhiana (Shiv Sena incident), Maur Mandi (Bathinda) and Batala (four deaths in firing incident)... The government has absolutely failed in maintaining law and order," Jakhar said.

Calling it a courtesy meeting, Jakhar said he discussed the law and order situation with the governor.

"Today, the law and order situation is worrisome and he (the governor) also acknowledged it," claimed Jakhar.

Earlier, Jakhar in a video message said that the entire Punjab was "feeling unsafe".

"Those who are sitting at their homes are also not feeling safe," he said while referring to snatching and theft incidents. PTI CHS RHL