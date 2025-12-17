Law and order has deteriorated in Karnataka, alleges BJP

Belagavi (Karnataka), December 17 (PTI) The Leader of Opposition BJP in Karnataka assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged that the law and order situation in the state has completely deteriorated.

He also demanded a white paper on the steps take, vis-a-vis, law and order.

Phones have ended up in the hands of prisoners in jails. The drug mafia has grown extensively. Police themselves have turned into thieves, the senior BJP leader said in the assembly during a discussion.

"In Bengaluru Central Prison, murderers and terrorists are being provided resort-like and five-star facilities. Prisoners give bribes to jail officials to get transferred to barracks. Lobbying also takes place for this. Law and order in the state has completely collapsed," he charged.

Ashoka said a rowdy-sheeter had celebrated his birthday inside the jail. He even had his name written on the cake. It is unclear how such a cake entered the jail, the BJP leader said.

He added that a video of terrorist Shakeel Manna having a phone in his hand has surfaced.

Before that, a photo of Kannada actor Darshan, who is in jail in Renukaswamy murder case, with a cigarette in his hand had emerged, he pointed out.

"The jail rules state that the Police Commissioner should visit the prison every month and conduct inspections. However, such visits have not taken place," Ashoka alleged.

The manual specifies that surprise inspections should be conducted, he said.

"Now, liquor is being produced inside the jail itself. Prisoners have learned how to make liquor. This has become a jail for liquor parties. In Karwar Jail, prisoners were consuming drugs, and when they didn't get them, they assaulted the staff," Ashoka claimed.

The BJP leader said that prisoners are even hacking the jammers in jails.

There are 777 CCTV cameras in Karnataka prisons, but 100 of them are not working.

"Although the jail officials requested 1123 cameras, the government hasn't purchased them due to lack of funds. For two years, there has been no money to pay wages to prisoners. The government should disclose how much money is pending," he said.

Ashoka also alleged that police themselves have become 'thieves'.

"In Bengaluru, in 11 months, 130 police personnel have been suspended for colluding with criminals. In Jayanagar, Bengaluru, a bank robbery of Rs seven crore took place, and it was led by a police constable. In Bidar, the accused in a bank loot case have not been traced," he charged.

The opposition leader said that earlier, criminals feared the police. Now, there is no fear. There are 23,000 active rowdies in the state.

"In cyber crimes, Rs 5,474 crore has been stolen. Police have recovered Rs 627 crore. Digital arrest cases have increased, but the Home Department is not creating awareness among people about this," he alleged.

Ashoka also said that drug mafia is ruling the roost as its illegal activity has gone beyond the government's control.

"In the two years of Congress rule, law and order has deteriorated. Therefore, the government should clearly state what actions have been taken. It should release a white paper on this," he said. PTI GMS SA