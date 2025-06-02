Law and order in Bihar suffers from criminal disorder, alleges Tejashwi

Patna, Jun 2 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that law and order suffered from a "criminal disorder" in Bihar, where the ruling NDA was "too preoccupied" with upcoming assembly polls.

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state, made the caustic remark while speaking about the brutal rape and assault on a girl, who succumbed to injuries days later.

"The state has a chief minister and two deputy CMs, but none of them have, so far, bothered to even express regret over the horrific incident. Law and order is suffering from criminal disorder. They are too preoccupied with the elections and could not care Bihar and its people", said the RJD leader.

Asked whether he intended to visit Kurhani in Muzaffarpur district to meet bereaved family members of the girl, the former Deputy CM said, "I always stand with the people during grief. I made it a point to visit the homes of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in recent military operations." The RJD leader alleged, "On the other hand, the Prime Minister, on his recent two-day visit to Bihar, had ample time for a roadshow but not for bereaved family members of the martyrs. The new terminal inaugurated by him too seems like an electoral stunt. I have just returned to Patna and I find that the new terminal is not yet functional".

Yadav, who is RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's younger son and heir apparent, also made light of elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav's claim, upon expulsion from the party, that conspiracy was hatched by "Jaichand" (a medieval king whose name is used to denote betrayal) to create a rift in the family.

Yadav, who heads the INDIA bloc's coordination committee in Bihar, said, "Our national president is the most experienced leader in the party and once he has taken a decision keeping the party's best interests in mind, there should be no further discussions in the matter. In any case, we have nothing to do with anybody's personal life." Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav got sacked by his father after confessing that he was "in a relationship for 12 years" with a woman, despite being married and his divorce petition still pending before the court.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the ruling NDA "for always trying to escape accountability by trying to blame us for all the problems of Bihar".

He said voters of Bihar took a decision in 2005, and the RJD ended up being in the opposition.

"But can the ruling coalition get away by repeating the same tune for 20 years? This so-called double-engine government is old and rickety and the people are going to discard it," the RJD leader claimed.

The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state. PTI NAC BDC