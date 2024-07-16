Law and order in Goa deteriorating, IPS officers visiting discos and casinos: opposition leader

Panaji, July 16 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Goa assembly, Yuri Alemao, on Tuesday called for strict warnings to be issued to IPS officers whose videos in discos and casinos have recently gone viral.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Alemao said the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating, with criminals acting without fear and some police officers allegedly involved in criminal activities.

"There is no fear in the minds of criminals...several instances of police's involvement with criminals have come to the fore," Alemao alleged, adding that videos showing IPS officers in discos and casinos have gone viral.

"Strict warning should be given to these officers," he said.

Alemao expressed concern over the public's eroding trust in the law and order machinery.

"The law and order situation has sunk to the lowest," he stated.

The opposition leader's appeal for strict warning to senior police officers comes against the backdrop of IPS officer A Koan allegedly misbehaving with a woman tourist at a beach club in Goa last year, leading to his suspension from service.

Koan was subsequently reinstated by the government and transferred and posted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Alemao claimed crime against women in Goa has risen steadily over the years, from 238 in 2020 to 259 in 2021, 285 in 2022, 296 in 2023, and 154 from January 2024 to date, countering chief minister Pramod Sawant who informed the House about police achieving a 98 per cent detection rate in crimes against women and children this year.

Citing data, the opposition leader said 1,230 cases of rape, molestation, and kidnapping were registered over the last five years, with only six resulting in convictions. 145 cases of murder were registered between 2020 to 2024. PTI RPS NSK