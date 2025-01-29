Law and order in Punjab has collapsed: Haryana CM on kabaddi player murder

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann government over the murder of a kabaddi player in Mohali, saying the fact that bullets are being fired in a sports field is proof that law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab.

Saini said if the AAP government cannot protect citizens and the future of the youth, it has no moral right to remain in power.

Punjab is descending into chaos and fear today. The murder of renowned kabaddi player Rana Balachauria in a brazen shooting incident during a match in Sohana, Mohali, is extremely unfortunate, Saini said in a post in Hindi on X.

The fact that bullets are being fired in a sports field, where the future of young people is shaped, is proof that law and order in Punjab has completely collapsed, Saini alleged.

He said the first the AAP government pushed the youth of Punjab into the mire of drug addiction and has now handed the state over to criminals.

The criminals are so emboldened that they fear neither the police nor the government. This is a direct result of administrative failure and political patronage, he charged.

"Where exactly is Punjab heading? Even while in power, if the AAP government cannot protect the lives of citizens and the future of the youth, it has no moral right to remain in power," Saini said.

Kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria, 30, was shot dead by gunmen after he arrived with his team to take part in a tournament in Mohali on Monday.

Mohali police on Tuesday said three suspects, including two shooters, have been identified.

The opposition Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP have slammed the Mann government over the Mohali incident.