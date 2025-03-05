Law and order in Rajasthan completely collapsed, both engines have failed: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Congress National General Secretary and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot claimed Wednesday the BJP government in the state has completely failed in maintaining law and order.

He further attacked the Bhajan Lal Sharma government by saying it has failed to get the legitimate demands of the state included in the Central Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

"Criminals have no fear of law (in Rajasthan). The law and order in the state has completely collapsed," he told reporters during a visit to Tonk. "The BJP boasts of a 'double-engine government' but both the engines have failed." Maintaining law and order is the state government's first responsibility, but it has completely failed on that front, he alleged.

"There is a state of confusion in the government and officers are dominating the administration. Different power centers have emerged. There is a lack of coordination among the Cabinet (members), and the people are bearing the brunt," Pilot said.

The senior Congress leader said it has been more than a year since the BJP government was formed in the state, but it cannot show a single achievement.

Attacking the Central government, Pilot said the BJP is taking revenge on the people of the state for its defeat on 11 of the 25 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The state has not been mentioned even once in both the budgets presented by the Union Finance Minister. Rajasthan is the largest state in the country geographically. There is a great need for railways, big bridges," he said.

"The state has been neglected at the level of the Central Government, especially with regard to railways. The BJP is not interested in railways but in "Reels"," he said.