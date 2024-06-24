Law and order in UP deteriorating, govt's bulldozer threat ineffective on criminals: Cong MP

Meerut (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Newly-elected Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood on Monday said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated and the government's bulldozer threat has no effect on the criminals.

The Lok Sabha MP reached Rasulpur Dhauldi here on Monday in connection with the murder of a mango orchard contractor and his son in Ghaziabad recently and met the family members.

Consoling the deceased's kin, Masood said he will stand with the family to help them in every possible way.

Slamming the BJP-led state government, he said, "The law and order of Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated. The government definitely talks about bulldozers, but it has no effect on criminals." He claimed that the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh is currently at its peak.

Congress spokesperson Harikishan Ambedkar, who accompanied Masood, said the party will soon launch a movement against the rising crimes in the state.

The 55-year-old mango orchard contractor and his son were allegedly shot dead while his younger son suffered bullet wounds in the Niwari area of Ghaziabad district following a dispute over diversion of irrigation water.

The victims, who hailed from Meerut, were identified as Pappu and his 26-year-old son Raja. Pappu's younger son Chand (22) was injured in the firing, which took place on June 21, and is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against seven people on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav.

Three accused -- Bittoo Tyagi, his brother Deepak Tyagi and their father Sudhir Tyagi -- have been arrested and efforts are underway to nab the others, Yadav had earlier said. PTI COR NAV RPA