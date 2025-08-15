Law and order situation improved, under control in Manipur: Governor

Imphal, Aug 15 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday asserted the overall law and order situation in the state has improved “tremendously” in recent months and it is stable and under control.

The northeastern state, which is under President’s Rule, has made remarkable progress across various sectors from social welfare, infrastructure development to economic empowerment, said Bhalla.

He was addressing a gathering at Ist Manipur Rifles ground on the occasion of Independence Day.

"The overall law and order situation in the state has improved tremendously and is stable and under control. Security forces continue extensive search operations and area domination activities in vulnerable and fringe areas across districts as well as check extortion and other criminal activities,” the governor said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 in Manipur.

“Despite the challenges of recent years, the state is on the path of progress. The state and central governments along with the civil society organisations and people of Manipur have restored peace and recovery to a large extent, although considerable efforts are still needed towards reconciliation and confidence building," he said.

Social media is also closely monitored to check the spread of fake news and hate speech, while security measures have been strengthened for the ongoing farming sessions, Bhalla said adding that due to rigorous efforts of security forces, there have been no case of arson, death and firing incidents in recent months.

“Movement of essential items are unhindered along all highways. Security forces have been successful in recovering a huge cache of weapons from hill and valley areas… During the last six months, more than 3000 arms have been recovered. Large quantities of drugs have been seized and more than 200 extortion related arrests have been made," he said.

Bhalla appealed to the citizens of Manipur to rise above differences and work together towards peace and prosperity of the state.

He said, “The government has organised various awareness campaigns in hill districts for sustainable development of tribals. The state has made rapid progress in the healthcare front. Most of the health facilities that had been shut down during the law and order problems have been reopened.” The state has successfully carried out TB Mukt Abhiyan and achieved a national award, the governor said.

He said that a 100 bedded SC girls' hostel constructed at was Dhanamanjuri University was inaugurated recently.

On internally displaced persons, Bhalla said, "I want to assure you that the government has been working tirelessly to support our IDPs. A tentative time schedule has been drawn to facilitate the resettlement of affected people. Relief camps are being regularly reviewed to improve living conditions and humanitarian measures.” He said that considering the challenges the state has been facing, the Rural Development Ministry agreed to sanction a record Rs 2000 crore annual plan for rural employment guarantee programme for Manipur in the current year.

Bhalla said, "Organised after a gap of two years, the recent Shirui festival attracted 1.7 lakh visitors and showcased not only the vibrancy of Manipur but also signified the normalcy restoration in the state.” He said the recent Durand Cup also indicated stability and normalisation in the state.

“I also salute soldiers of our armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor for wipe out terrorism in our country as well as our neighbouring country," the governor said. PTI COR NN