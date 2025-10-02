Law and order stronger under BJP rule in Rajasthan, says minister

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham on Thursday said that law and order in Rajasthan has become stronger under the BJP government and cited the latest NCRB data to attack the previous Congress regime.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Bedham said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan Police's motto of "Trust among the public, fear among criminals", is being realised.

The state police, backed by the firm resolve and strong will of Chief Minister Sharma, has been taking decisive action against criminals, he said.

"Compared to 2023, cases of murder in 2024 have declined by 13 per cent, incidents of dacoity by 20 per cent, and rape cases by 7 per cent," Bedham claimed.

Quoting official data, Bedham said cases of atrocities against women have also reduced by 21 per cent under the current BJP government as compared to the previous Congress dispensation.

Accusing the opposition of misleading the public, the minister said, "Despite these improvements, Congress leaders, due to their arrogance, are trying to misguide the people. But the reality is that Rajasthan under Bhajanlal Sharma has been freed from the jungle raj that existed earlier." Bedham also alleged that during the Congress regime, incidents of crime increased sharply and the situation had deteriorated to the extent that the entire state was lawless. "Despite this, Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra kept misleading the people," he said.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau report, the minister claimed that under the then Gehlot government in 2023, crimes including rape, atrocities against women, offences against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and cybercrime had witnessed a steep rise.

"In contrast, under the BJP government in 2024, all such crimes have been brought under control and their graph is consistently coming down," he said, demanding that state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra should "repent and resign from his post" in light of the NCRB findings. PTI AG SKY SKY