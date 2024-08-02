Law and order to be reviewed if 'illegal tax’ collection continues in Manipur: CM

Imphal, Aug 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that his government will be forced to review the law and order situation in the state if “armed and non-armed” groups continue to collect "illegal taxes” from transporters, petrol pumps and other business houses.

The Centre had imposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) when there was a sharp rise in "such activities", Singh said in the assembly, adding that the government should not be blamed if such a situation returns.

The AFSPA was in force in the entire Manipur (except Imphal municipality area) since 2004. Fifteen police station areas of six districts were excluded from the disturbed area notification with effect from April 1, 2022.

Given the current situation in the state, the chief minister also urged truck drivers carrying essential commodities not to stop plying on the national highways connecting the northeastern state with the rest of the country.

For the past several months, various groups have been extorting money, especially from truck drivers who enter the state from outside.

"A new culture of imposing taxes by armed and non-armed groups has developed. Oil pumps and business establishments have been severely affected. Once, due to a sharp rise in such activities, the Centre had imposed AFSPA. Seeing the evolving current situation, there is a possibility of the cabinet reviewing the law and order situation in the state," Singh said.

If such a situation is left unaddressed, the public cannot live, the chief minister said while replying during a calling attention motion by Congress MLA K Meghachandra.

“Do not blame the government if the earlier situation returns. If oil pumps, business establishments and every section of society continues to be disturbed, we may have to seek alternative means," Singh said without mentioning what steps his government might take.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by drivers who travel through the national highways, Singh said, "Maximum security will be provided along the highways to ensure undisturbed flow of trucks and transporters. A DIG-level official has been assigned to look after the Imphal-Silchar highway as a special task.

Earlier, to a query, Singh said altogether 11,892 cases have been registered in connection with the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state since May last year.

Ethnic clashes which began in May 2023 have so far claimed 226 lives and left over 59,000 people displaced, officials said. PTI COR NN