Law and order top priority of govt: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Asserting the Rajasthan government has given top priority to law and order from the very beginning, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the police system will be strengthened as per expectations of the common people.

Addressing the opening session of the two-day state level police officers' conference here, Sharma said the nature of crime has changed and, therefore, the police will have to work with more strength while facing challenges ranging from cyber crime to organized crime.

The chief minister said the police department is doing good work to stop cyber crime in the state under 'Operation Antivirus'.

"Cyber crime should be completely eradicated by giving it a fast pace," he added.

Sharma said it is very important to stop the tendency of drug addiction among the youth.

By adopting a zero tolerance policy on corruption, the police should work impartially and honestly, he added.

The chief minister said the police is the most important system of the state and added no state can run without punishment but the definition of punishment will have to be ensured.

Sharma said the state government will award the police personnel doing excellent work.

"Priority should be given to reducing crime against women and women safety," he said, assuring the police department will not be allowed to face any shortage of resources.

Addressing the session, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said the Rajasthan Police is continuously working to make the state crime free.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police (DGP) UR Sahu also addressed the session.

Sahu said that a dozen sessions would be organized on the theme 'Policing with Excellence - The Way Forward' in the two-day state level police conference.

Sessions like New Criminal Law, Artificial Intelligence Tools, Deep Fake, Cyber Security, Prevention of Drug Smuggling will be organized during the conference.

"This will prepare a roadmap for better policing," he added.