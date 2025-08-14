Law and order will improve through harmony, not police encounters: UP LoP

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey on Thursday accused the state government of poor law and order and arbitrariness, and demanded focus on vital civic issues.

Speaking during the 24-hour discussion on 'Vision 2047' on the fourth day of the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, Pandey alleged that the state government is misusing power. "Registering false cases and sending people to jail will not improve law and order. Maintain a positive mindset; if you remain positive, this state will improve in many ways," he said, adding, "Law and order will improve through harmony, not through encounters." Accusing the police and administration of arbitrariness, Pandey said, "Criminals exist in all communities, but your government seems to have formed an opinion that Yadavs and Muslims are criminals. Not only Yadavs and Muslims, even poor Brahmins are being targeted. Many criminals are roaming free and are not being arrested." "You said no poor person's house will be demolished. Then why are tehsildars carrying out demolitions?" he asked.

Questioning the government, Pandey said, "It has been five years since you sent former minister Azam Khan and former MLA Irfan Solanki to jail. This should not happen. Are these people criminals?" Taking a jibe, the LoP said, "Why are you angry with the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpashankhyak -- backward classes, Dalits, minorities)? If the Samajwadi Party is trying to uplift them, why should you be upset?" "The PDA also played a major role in forming your government. And the 'P' in PDA also stands for Pandit," he said on a lighter note.

The LoP added that while the House is discussing the Vision 2047 document, "we should also review earlier documents to see how much we have achieved. If we do not review them, Vision 2047 will end up just like your 2017 and 2022 promises." Holding up the BJP's previous manifesto, Pandey said, "None of the promises made in this have been fulfilled." Raising the issues of floods, electricity, unemployment, farmers, women and youth, Pandey reminded the government of its promise to initiate recruitment for all vacant posts within 90 days, which he said remains unfulfilled.

Alleging that companies through which contractual workers are hired are taking a share of their pay, Pandey recommended that such workers be paid the honorariums directly and that they be given regular jobs.

On floods, Pandey said the phenomenon is not unique to Uttar Pradesh and there should be a national vision document to address it. He also opined talks with Nepal to resolve the problem.

Touching upon tourism, he said the chief minister should include in the vision document ways to bring in dollars. "You will not get dollars from devotees who come to worship Lord Shiva in Varanasi or those visiting Mathura-Vrindavan." Dollars will come from Buddhists who visit our country because of their faith, he added.

Pandey suggested that the relics of Lord Buddha, currently kept in a museum in Kolkata, be brought to Uttar Pradesh to attract more tourists.

"You could not achieve the goals of your earlier vision, and now you have come up with another vision," Pandey said.