Law college employee caught red-handed while taking bribe in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 28 (PTI) A team from Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an employee of a law college red-handed while accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe from an alumni student for issuing an LLB degree, an official said on Friday.

According to an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official, the accused is identified as Sukhdev Ahalawat, who working as an assistant at MDU Law College in Sector 40.

An FIR has been registered against him in ACB, Gurugram and he will be produced in a city court on Thursday, he added.

According to the complaint filed by an alumni student of the college, he said that he had passed BA LLB in 2024 from the law college. He received a scholarship of Rs 1.64 lakh in 2021-2024 by the government of Haryana. He had to deposit the scholarship amount in college as fees.

However, Ahalawat demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in cash from the scholarship amount in lieu of issuing him the LLB degree, the complainant said.

"After receiving the complaint, a team led by inspector Jaipal laid a trap and arrested the accused from gate 3 of a district court on Friday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The bribe money was recovered from his possession. We are questioning the accused", said the spokesperson of ACB, Gurugram. PTI COR HIG HIG