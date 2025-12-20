Law Commission Chairman calls for Indianisation of legal system

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 (PTI) Justice (Rtd) Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairman of the Law Commission of India, has called for the Indianisation of the country's legal system.

The retired Supreme Court Judge was delivering a lecture on "Indian Knowledge System and Constitution" here in Lok Bhavan.

According to a Lok Bhavan statement, Justice Maheshwari said that Indian civilisation is of a permanent character which has the capacity to withstand all onslaughts.

Justice Maheshwari pointed out that the strength of India lies not in its unity, but in its essential diversity, which has the capacity to absorb, assimilate, and imbibe the values of tolerance, acceptance, and non-violence, Lok Bhavan said.

"In an era of increasing digitisation, where Artificial Intelligence holds much sway, Justice Maheshwari emphasised that it is time to supplant Artificial Intelligence with 'Authentic Intelligence' as the humane values of compassion, kindness, and virtues are only inherent in Authentic Intelligence," the statement said.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in his inaugural address, said that our civilisation is centuries old and we should be able to propagate its rich values.

"In fact, the flow of the Indian knowledge system and the values enshrined in the Constitution maintain the same flow of humaneness and dharma, he said.

Our constitution itself is a continuum of our civilisational ethos, the Governor added.