Law Commission member Hitesh Jain quits

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Advocate Hitesh Jain has quit as full-time member of the Law Commission, the Union Law Ministry said on Thursday.

His resignation has been accepted by the President effective October 29, it said.

Jain was appointed one of the full-time members of the 23rd Law Commission on April 15 under the chairpersonship of retired Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari.

The law panel was set up on September 3 last year for a period of three years.

Since the retirement of panel's member secretary Reeta Vasishta recently, law secretary Anju Rathi Rana has been holding additional charge.