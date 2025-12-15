Law-enforcing agencies should take action against anyone obstructing power projects: Omar

Srinagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the power projects under execution in Jammu and Kashmir are projects of national importance and law-enforcing agencies should take action against anyone obstructing the construction.

"There should be no (political) interference and it should be viewed very seriously," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The chief minister was responding to reports that the company executing the Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar district of J&K had threatened to pull out, accusing a BJP MLA of interfering in the works.

"Had this accusation been levelled against one of my ministers, the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) would have already conducted raids. These are projects of national importance and there should be no interference allowed.

"So far, the name of only one MLA is being mentioned but the two opposition MLAs are interfering in all projects in Kishtwar district," he said.

Abdullah said there are several departments which are yet to be transferred to the elected government. "I am the power minister but the Power Development Corporation is not with the elected government," he said.

A senior officer associated with the construction of the 850-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project has accused local BJP MLA Shagun Parihar of interfering in the works and warned that continued disruptions could force the company to pull out of the project.

Repeated phone calls and messages to Parihar seeking comment on the charge went unanswered.

Joint chief operating officer of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), Harpal Singh, said the firm has invested heavily in machinery, materials and manpower and could suffer substantial losses, including penalties linked to bank guarantees furnished to NHPC if it withdraws from the project.

Stressing that India is a democratic country, the officer said there was no place for such disruptions and underlined that the company maintains a secular character, neither opposing nor supporting any political party.

He said the project should be kept free of politics and the company should be allowed to work without interference. Disruptions and illegitimate demands during the construction of the 133-metre-high dam and an underground power house could compromise its safety and quality, the officer warned.

NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company under the Ministry of Power, has formed Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture company (JVC) with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC), for the implementation of the run-of-river hydroelectric plant on the Chenab river at Drabshalla village.

The JVC was incorporated on June 1, 2021, with NHPC and JKSPDC holding equity shares of 51 per cent and 49 per cent respectively. The construction work is being undertaken by MEIL.

"We are distressed by the unwarranted interference of the BJP MLA and their workers... We want to undertake the work without any outside interference and have taken up the matter with the authorities concerned," Singh said.

On December 4, he claimed that certain politicians and their local supporters, who are neither employees nor workers of the project, attempted to pressure and threaten project officers to fulfil illegitimate demands, including the award of contracts and large-scale recruitment, despite there being no vacancies.

"On the same day, the company's HR (human resource) head was attacked near Drabshalla while returning to the quarters after duty, creating fear among staff. We took up the issue with the deputy commissioner, and he ensured prompt action, including the registration of a police case against the identified accused," he said.

A video statement of the officer, along with a letter addressed to the Kishtwar deputy commissioner giving details of the attack and a notice of appeal urging the workers and employees to refrain from participating in any labour strike at the behest of vested interests, has gone viral on social media.

Singh said the company has provided employment to 1,434 people, 960 of them residents of Kishtwar district, 220 from nearby Doda, 24 from Ramban and 215 from outside J&K.

In September, the Jammu regional labour commissioner permitted the retrenchment of 300 surplus workers. The company retrenched only 200, with an undertaking to give them preference in future engagements. Some have been re-engaged on a need basis, the officer said.

He said that any attempt to intimidate officers or workers is undemocratic and unacceptable.

"Continued interference may force the company to withdraw from the project, causing heavy losses, including bank guarantees submitted to NHPC and major investments in machinery and materials," the officer said.

A BJP leader said the issue came up for discussion during a meeting of the party on Monday and a statement is likely to be issued on Tuesday.