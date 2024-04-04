Law firms' body deprecates attempts to undermine integrity of SC judges

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Society of Indian Law Firms on Thursday deprecated the recent "attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary of the country", saying it is committed to the rule of law.

A statement issued by Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) chief Lalit Bhasin on Thursday said it was "unfortunate" that recently "very senior bar members", while appearing in the courts, had "attacked the integrity and competence" of Supreme Court judges "This is an alarming and pernicious attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary of our country, which has always stood for commitment to the rule of law. Our Supreme Court has repeatedly held that however high one may be, one is not above the law," it said.

The statement added, "Our society strongly believes that law should be allowed to have its normal course, regardless of the status of the individuals in respect of whom there are ongoing investigations. It is to be left to the courts to decide on the innocence or otherwise of the persons." SILF, a collective body of the leading corporate law firms, is the country's only representative body for law firms. PTI MNR MNR SZM